CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.22-9.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63-1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 9.22-9.42 EPS.

Shares of CSGP traded up $9.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $842.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,936. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $706.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $660.64. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $500.24 and a twelve month high of $939.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.75.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $700.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CoStar Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $660.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised CoStar Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $850.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $791.08.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

