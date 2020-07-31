Credit Suisse Group Raises Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $17.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank raised Six Flags Entertainment to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.46.

NYSE SIX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 106,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,189. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $59.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

