Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $330.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MCO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $270.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $286.85.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of MCO stock traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.96. The stock had a trading volume of 528,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,409. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $296.66. The company has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total value of $439,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total value of $506,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,171.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,727 shares of company stock worth $16,235,465 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,928,000 after purchasing an additional 61,104 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 332.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.