Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Franco Nevada from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Franco Nevada from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.54.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.98. 17,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,888. Franco Nevada has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.09, a PEG ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franco Nevada will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Franco Nevada by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franco Nevada by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Franco Nevada by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Franco Nevada by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franco Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

