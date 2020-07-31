Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Gap Down to $1.55

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.49, but opened at $1.55. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 1,007,534 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPG. Scotiabank lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

The company has a market cap of $817.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($4.49). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 108.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,061,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 559,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 686,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 22,230 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 220.2% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 33,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 23,075 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

