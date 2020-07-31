Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Gap Down to $11.89

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.33, but opened at $11.89. Dana shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 1,250,415 shares changing hands.
DAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra raised Dana to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dana from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 2.61.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 76,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dana by 3.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Dana by 22.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the second quarter worth $76,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Dana (NYSE:DAN)
Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.
