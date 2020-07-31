Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Gap Down to $11.89

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.33, but opened at $11.89. Dana shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 1,250,415 shares changing hands.

DAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra raised Dana to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dana from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 2.61.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 1.98%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dana Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 76,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dana by 3.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Dana by 22.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the second quarter worth $76,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

