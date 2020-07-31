DaTa eXchange (DTX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9,521.00

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. DaTa eXchange has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the US dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00038758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.32 or 0.04949248 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002236 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00051674 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00030279 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008104 BTC.

About DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange (DTX) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao . DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

