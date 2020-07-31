Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Datadog from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Datadog from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. FBN Securities began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Datadog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.10. The company had a trading volume of 89,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,365. Datadog has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -617.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $131.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 67,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $6,193,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 3,509 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $320,441.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,581,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,240,018 shares of company stock valued at $242,132,656. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

