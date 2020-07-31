DeltaChain (DELTA) Achieves Market Cap of $25,163.18

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 63.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One DeltaChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $25,163.18 and $79.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00009433 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00073908 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00338043 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00040784 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008289 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DeltaChain Token Profile

DELTA is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

