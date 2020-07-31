Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires 23,466 Shares of GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK)

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,466 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of GeoPark worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in GeoPark by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 22.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in GeoPark by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPRK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,187. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.42. GeoPark Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $133.24 million for the quarter. GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 61.54% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that GeoPark Ltd will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eight Capital upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of GeoPark in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GeoPark in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. GeoPark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

