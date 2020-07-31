Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 279,500 TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 279,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 151.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 676,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 407,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,037.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 627,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 572,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 308.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,070,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,839,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,270,000 after acquiring an additional 240,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.28.

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,428,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,704,481. TechnipFMC PLC has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 42.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

