Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys 11,000 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 114.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.93. 718,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,902,004. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.31.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,460 shares in the company, valued at $185,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAL. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

