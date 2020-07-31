Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,367 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 28,908 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 41,129 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Walmart by 320.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 168,698 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,048,000 after purchasing an additional 128,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $186,636,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $128.14. 218,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,953,488. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.72. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $134.13. The company has a market capitalization of $362.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at $279,692,157.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

