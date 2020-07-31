Deltec Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,953.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on URI. BNP Paribas cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Rentals from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.19. The company had a trading volume of 814,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,581. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.28. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.18.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

