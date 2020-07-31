Deltec Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UAL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Continental by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,066,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Continental in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,549,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 1,349.3% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,018,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after acquiring an additional 948,540 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 519.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 496,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 416,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in United Continental by 36,055.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 340,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,334.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Continental stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 24,834,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,524,088. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.49. United Continental Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $95.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -22.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Continental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on United Continental from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of United Continental from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

