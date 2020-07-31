Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 52,670 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vale by 110.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 346,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Vale from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.30 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Shares of VALE stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,852,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,052,154. Vale SA has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Vale had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale SA will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

