Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $19.41 Million Position in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,330,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 256,548 shares during the quarter. Ocular Therapeutix comprises 4.1% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $19,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 31,285 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 120.3% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,558,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 851,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 816,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 109,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 85,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OCUL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.81. 9,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,698. The company has a market cap of $417.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $9.27.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,430.64% and a negative return on equity of 6,659.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OCUL. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 363,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $1,999,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

