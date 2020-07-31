Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $3.17 Million Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,705 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 164,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,909,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Credicorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAP traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,795. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.00 and a 52 week high of $221.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.72.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($2.86). The company had revenue of $973.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 19.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAP shares. Santander lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Credicorp from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

