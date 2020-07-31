Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ)

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cosan were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CZZ. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at $1,230,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Cosan by 123.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 17,333 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,513,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cosan by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,918,000 after buying an additional 251,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 23,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cosan alerts:

NYSE CZZ traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,970. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Cosan Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.83. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Cosan Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Cosan to a “buy” rating and set a $20.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cosan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cosan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cosan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.34.

Cosan Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.