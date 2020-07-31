Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $392,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 73.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Appleton Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 170,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI traded down $3.16 on Friday, reaching $108.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,500,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,994,208. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.62 and its 200 day moving average is $96.55.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.