Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $6.83 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 61.9% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 17,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the period. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,761,774. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $151.85 and a fifty-two week high of $268.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $636.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

