Deltec Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 93.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,105 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 76,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 89.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 99,438 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 85.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 6.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIB traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.02. 37,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,569. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. Bancolombia SA has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $56.10.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bancolombia SA will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.3179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CIB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bancolombia in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

