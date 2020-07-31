Deltec Asset Management LLC Invests $2.02 Million in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,950,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,157,000 after acquiring an additional 369,879 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,822 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,500,000 after buying an additional 4,564,387 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,313,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,631,000 after buying an additional 709,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,844,000 after buying an additional 85,662 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.50. The company had a trading volume of 128,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,904. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average of $59.14.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Co raised SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.