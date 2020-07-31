Deltec Asset Management LLC Invests $2.51 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 139,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,414,000 after buying an additional 99,379 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 216,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 274,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 25,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $4,143,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 752,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,553,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $2,274,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $72,911,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,000 shares of company stock worth $25,381,930 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.24.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,971,120. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $78.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 144.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.