Deltec Asset Management LLC Invests $684,000 in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 257,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 134,474 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 610.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 178,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 153,498 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 139,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XERS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.81. 37,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,421. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $104.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.05.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,100.00% and a negative return on equity of 323.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 95,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,045.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $78,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 117,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,100.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

XERS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

