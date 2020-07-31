Deltec Asset Management LLC Invests $896,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at $527,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,338,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,032. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $94.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

