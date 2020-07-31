Deltec Asset Management LLC Invests $985,000 in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 13.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 341.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 73.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $193.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.86.

Shares of WLTW traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.68. The company had a trading volume of 245,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,288. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.50. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

