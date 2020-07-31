Deltec Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM)

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87,331 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Grana y Montero SAA worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Grana y Montero SAA by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 24,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GRAM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,727. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Grana y Montero SAA has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.

Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter.

Grana y Montero SAA Company Profile

Graña y Montero SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Technical Services segments. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services.

