Deltec Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.36 Million Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 130,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 86,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

EPD stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,281,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.