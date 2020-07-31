Deltec Asset Management LLC Makes New $440,000 Investment in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Godaddy in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Godaddy by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Godaddy by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDDY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Godaddy from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Godaddy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,153,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $26,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,624.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,159 shares of company stock valued at $15,553,567. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.65. 57,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,805. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average of $69.32. Godaddy Inc has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Godaddy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

