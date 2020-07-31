Deltec Asset Management LLC Makes New $558,000 Investment in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 707.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 170.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ST traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.36. 60,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,734. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.76. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $576.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

