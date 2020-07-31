Deltec Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in CVS Health by 32.1% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,282,000 after buying an additional 2,487,300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in CVS Health by 42.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,464,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $383,562,000 after buying an additional 1,942,249 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in CVS Health by 26.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,574,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $449,395,000 after buying an additional 1,592,484 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in CVS Health by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,343,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $732,357,000 after buying an additional 1,369,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.32. 373,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,164,697. The company has a market capitalization of $81.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

