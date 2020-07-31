Deltec Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 839.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Haemonetics by 229.1% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 47,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $4,125,741.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $31,437.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,651 shares of company stock worth $11,404,110. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.58. 12,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,087. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $63.41 and a twelve month high of $140.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAE. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barrington Research cut Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.17.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

