Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases 23,843 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of LexinFintech worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 1,633.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in LexinFintech in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 24.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LexinFintech stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $8.52. 20,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,294. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($4.23). LexinFintech had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. LexinFintech’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LX. ValuEngine upgraded LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of LexinFintech from $16.59 to $13.29 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LexinFintech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

