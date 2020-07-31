Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases 350 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 1.4% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

salesforce.com stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.79. 137,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,581,911. The company has a market cap of $173.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,070.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $202.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.30.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,175.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.07, for a total transaction of $2,896,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,963,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,110,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 672,077 shares of company stock worth $123,680,637 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.