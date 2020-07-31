Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 60,500 Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Assured Guaranty as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 14.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,561,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,647,000 after purchasing an additional 584,026 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,956,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,424,000 after purchasing an additional 171,396 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth $74,818,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,195,000 after purchasing an additional 61,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth $20,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.79. The stock had a trading volume of 19,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,721. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.29. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.56 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

