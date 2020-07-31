Deltec Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Elanco Animal Health makes up about 0.9% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Elanco Animal Health worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELAN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 55.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 58,887 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $14,789,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 16.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 31.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,302,000 after buying an additional 131,196 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 55.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,701. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,163.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.84 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELAN. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cleveland Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

