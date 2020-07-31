Deltec Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO)

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Arcos Dorados worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 36.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 56,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,114. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.03 million, a P/E ratio of 68.14 and a beta of 1.68. Arcos Dorados Holding Inc has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $8.41.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holding Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arcos Dorados from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

