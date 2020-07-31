Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 0.9% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 18,027.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47,412 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $32,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 42.0% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.30.

MCHP traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $100.59. 57,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,870. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $113.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,280,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,122 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $351,849.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,336 shares of company stock worth $2,684,160. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

