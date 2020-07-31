Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPO. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,199,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $77,351,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $41,237,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 302.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 256,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 192,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 558,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,215,000 after acquiring an additional 187,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.06.

XPO stock traded down $12.52 on Friday, hitting $74.10. The company had a trading volume of 354,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $100.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.19.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

