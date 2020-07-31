Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Mercadolibre makes up approximately 1.0% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Mercadolibre by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Mercadolibre by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $11.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,096.27. 34,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,921. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.36 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $977.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $734.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $1,131.89.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $652.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.27 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Citigroup upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up previously from $655.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $846.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.40.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

