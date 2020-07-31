Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 3,245 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,071,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,882,000 after acquiring an additional 209,470 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,046,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,743,000 after buying an additional 137,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,044,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,511,000 after acquiring an additional 174,371 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.6% in the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,916,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,806,000 after acquiring an additional 230,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 103.0% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,638,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,604 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.14. The stock had a trading volume of 46,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,227. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 1.27. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $153.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nomura boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

