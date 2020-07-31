Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes $1.55 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $282,293,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,196,628,000 after buying an additional 6,711,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $671,123,000 after buying an additional 4,614,033 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 339.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,350,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $225,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MU traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.64. The stock had a trading volume of 791,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,152,782. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.89.
In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $52.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.42.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
