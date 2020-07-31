Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes $1.55 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $282,293,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,196,628,000 after buying an additional 6,711,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $671,123,000 after buying an additional 4,614,033 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 339.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,350,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $225,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.64. The stock had a trading volume of 791,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,152,782. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $52.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

