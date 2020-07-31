Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes $953,000 Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 535.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NCLH traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,729,801. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.97.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

