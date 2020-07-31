Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.86. 37,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,561. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.93, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays raised Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

