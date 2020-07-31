Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,186 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,920,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,349,000 after purchasing an additional 925,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,914,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,091,000 after purchasing an additional 44,338 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,330,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,288,000 after purchasing an additional 242,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,500,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,046,000 after buying an additional 457,700 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

Newmont Goldcorp stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.66. 5,813,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,535,301. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $70.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 1,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $105,095.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,108.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,745 shares of company stock valued at $8,155,009 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

