Deltec Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 313,381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,553,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $66,998,000 after buying an additional 134,602 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Cfra raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.55.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.50. 170,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,381,457. The company has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.95. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.