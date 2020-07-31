Deltec Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. L3Harris accounts for 1.7% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $8,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in L3Harris by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,224,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,318,000 after buying an additional 1,249,600 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 3.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,098,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,625,000 after buying an additional 224,562 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,040,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,824,000 after buying an additional 80,741 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris by 14.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,262,000 after purchasing an additional 430,984 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in L3Harris by 186.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,102,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,719 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.05.

LHX stock traded down $5.94 on Friday, hitting $167.29. 46,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,236. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.72 and a 200-day moving average of $192.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

