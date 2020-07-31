Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denny’s had a net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DENN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,635. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.38. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DENN. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Denny’s from $12.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $78,615.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 806,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,215,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Denny's

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

