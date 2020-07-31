Deutsche Bank Raises Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target to $21.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COHU. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Cohu from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen started coverage on Cohu in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cohu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Cohu stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,845. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $784.79 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.77. Cohu has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $26.43.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $144.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cohu will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $68,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 1,126.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 17,970 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 1.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 57,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 73.9% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 373,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 158,889 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 81.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

